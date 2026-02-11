Houston Christian hosts McKnight and Nicholls

Nicholls Colonels (11-11, 7-8 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (6-16, 4-11 Southland) Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls…

Nicholls Colonels (11-11, 7-8 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (6-16, 4-11 Southland)

Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls visits Houston Christian after Sh’Diamond McKnight scored 22 points in Nicholls’ 69-42 victory against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Huskies have gone 4-4 at home. Houston Christian averages 17.9 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Colonels are 7-8 in conference games. Nicholls is sixth in the Southland with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Emani Burks averaging 4.5.

Houston Christian averages 60.4 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 63.6 Nicholls gives up. Nicholls’ 38.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Houston Christian has given up to its opponents (42.5%).

The Huskies and Colonels face off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamryn McLaurin is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Huskies. Grace Booth is averaging 8.5 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Marie Kenembeni is averaging 10.8 points for the Colonels. McKnight is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 56.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Colonels: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

