Horne scores 30, Prairie View A&M knocks off Mississippi Valley State 72-62

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Dontae Horne scored 30 points as Prairie View A&M beat Mississippi Valley State 72-62 on…

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Dontae Horne scored 30 points as Prairie View A&M beat Mississippi Valley State 72-62 on Thursday.

Horne added five rebounds for the Panthers (11-16, 6-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Joey Madimba added 11 points while going 5 of 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) while also adding eight rebounds. Lance Williams finished 4 of 9 from the field to also finish with 11 points.

Michael James finished with 20 points for the Delta Devils (1-26, 0-13). Mississippi Valley State also got 15 points, six rebounds and two steals from Daniel Mayfield. Xzayvion Childress finished with 11 points. The loss is the 25th in a row for the Delta Devils.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.