Hooks, New Mexico Lobos to visit LaMendola, Grand Canyon Antelopes

New Mexico Lobos (17-9, 9-6 MWC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-16, 8-7 MWC)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico plays Grand Canyon in MWC action Wednesday.

The Antelopes are 5-6 on their home court. Grand Canyon is sixth in the MWC scoring 65.2 points while shooting 40.2% from the field.

The Lobos are 9-6 in MWC play. New Mexico is fifth in the MWC allowing 61.0 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

Grand Canyon scores 65.2 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 61.0 New Mexico allows. New Mexico’s 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than Grand Canyon has allowed to its opponents (42.9%).

The Antelopes and Lobos match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julianna LaMendola averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Chloe Mann is shooting 32.6% and averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games.

Destinee Hooks is averaging 13.1 points for the Lobos. Laila Abdurraqib is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Lobos: 5-5, averaging 58.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

