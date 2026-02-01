Holy Cross Crusaders face the Boston University Terriers on 3-game win streak

Boston University Terriers (7-14, 3-7 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (13-8, 7-3 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boston University Terriers (7-14, 3-7 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (13-8, 7-3 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross seeks to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Boston University.

The Crusaders have gone 8-3 at home. Holy Cross leads the Patriot in rebounding, averaging 32.9 boards. Simone Foreman paces the Crusaders with 7.7 rebounds.

The Terriers are 3-7 against conference opponents. Boston University averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Holy Cross is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 38.3% Boston University allows to opponents. Boston University averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Holy Cross gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Eddy is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, while averaging 8.4 points and 2.2 steals. Meg Cahalan is shooting 46.8% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games.

Anete Adler is averaging 14.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Terriers. Ines Monteagudo Pardo is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 7-3, averaging 61.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points per game.

Terriers: 3-7, averaging 57.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

