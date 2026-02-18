Holmes scores 22, Wofford downs VMI 82-76

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Kahmare Holmes’ 22 points helped Wofford defeat VMI 82-76 on Wednesday. Holmes added nine rebounds, five…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Kahmare Holmes’ 22 points helped Wofford defeat VMI 82-76 on Wednesday.

Holmes added nine rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Terriers (18-10, 10-5 Southern Conference). Nils Machowski scored 16 points while shooting 5 of 11 (3 of 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Brendan Rigsbee had 15 points and shot 4 of 5 (2 of 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Tan Yildizoglu finished with 25 points, seven assists and three steals for the Keydets (6-22, 1-14). VMI also got 20 points, 10 rebounds and three steals from TJ Johnson. Linus Holmstrom finished with 11 points. The Keydets have now lost 13 straight.

