Holman and Little Rock host Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (19-9, 13-6 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (14-15, 11-8 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock plays Southern Indiana after Jordan Holman scored 29 points in Little Rock’s 73-68 victory against the Morehead State Eagles.

The Trojans are 9-5 on their home court. Little Rock ranks third in the OVC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Alaina Payne averaging 2.2.

The Screaming Eagles are 13-6 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana scores 69.4 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

Little Rock is shooting 37.2% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 37.0% Southern Indiana allows to opponents. Southern Indiana has shot at a 40.5% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of Little Rock have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Southern Indiana won the last matchup 57-40 on Dec. 18. Ali Saunders scored 15 points to help lead the Screaming Eagles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holman is averaging 17.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Trojans. Brenna Burk is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Saunders is averaging 17.6 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 steals for the Screaming Eagles. Chloe Gannon is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 64.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

