Holloway scores 17 as Army downs Loyola (MD) 87-77

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jacen Holloway and Ryan Curry led Army past Loyola (MD) on Wednesday with 17 points apiece in an 87-77 win.

Holloway shot 4 of 11 from the field and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Black Knights (11-17, 5-10 Patriot League). Curry went 7 of 9 from the field and 3-for-4 from 3-point range. Jaxson Bell went 6 of 13 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Jacob Theodosiou led the way for the Greyhounds (11-17, 7-8) with 15 points and two steals. Loyola (MD) also got 13 points from Braeden Speed. Jordan Stiemke finished with 11 points.

Army took the lead for good with 17:13 to go in the first half. The score was 41-31 at halftime, with Kevin McCarthy racking up 10 points. Army used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a 17-point lead at 48-31 with 18:26 left in the half before finishing off the win.

