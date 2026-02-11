Hollenbeck and the Idaho State Bengals visit conference foe Eastern Washington

Idaho State Bengals (10-15, 3-9 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (7-17, 5-6 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (10-15, 3-9 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (7-17, 5-6 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Moses and Eastern Washington host Connor Hollenbeck and Idaho State in Big Sky action.

The Eagles are 4-3 on their home court. Eastern Washington is 5-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Bengals are 3-9 in conference matchups. Idaho State ranks ninth in the Big Sky shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

Eastern Washington scores 76.3 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 74.6 Idaho State gives up. Idaho State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Eastern Washington gives up.

The Eagles and Bengals square off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moses is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 17.5 points and 3.8 assists. Kiree Huie is averaging 13.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Martin Kheil averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Hollenbeck is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Bengals: 2-8, averaging 69.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

