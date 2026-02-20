Holcombe, Utah Valley Wolverines take on the UT Arlington Mavericks

Utah Valley Wolverines (19-7, 9-4 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (15-11, 7-7 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Valley Wolverines (19-7, 9-4 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (15-11, 7-7 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson Holcombe and Utah Valley visit Raysean Seamster and UT Arlington in WAC play.

The Mavericks are 9-3 on their home court. UT Arlington is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wolverines are 9-4 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley is second in the WAC with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Holcombe averaging 7.2.

UT Arlington makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Utah Valley has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Utah Valley scores 13.5 more points per game (80.9) than UT Arlington gives up to opponents (67.4).

The teams meet for the third time in conference play this season. Utah Valley won 81-60 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Tyler Hendricks led Utah Valley with 18 points, and Tyran Mason led UT Arlington with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seamster is averaging 13.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Mavericks. Marcell McCreary is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Hendricks is shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 12.2 points. Holcombe is shooting 48.3% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 10.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

