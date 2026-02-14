Hofstra plays N.C. A&T, aims to break road losing streak

Hofstra Pride (4-19, 2-10 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-14, 4-8 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Hofstra Pride (4-19, 2-10 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-14, 4-8 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra will attempt to stop its four-game road slide when the Pride face N.C. A&T.

The Aggies have gone 6-5 at home. N.C. A&T is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 19.0 turnovers per game.

The Pride are 2-10 against CAA opponents. Hofstra has a 0-5 record in one-possession games.

N.C. A&T averages 62.2 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 63.0 Hofstra gives up. Hofstra averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game N.C. A&T allows.

The Aggies and Pride square off Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crystal Hardy is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging five points. Chaniya Clark is averaging 12.8 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games.

Chloe Sterling is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Pride. Micaela Carter is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Pride: 1-9, averaging 50.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

