Hofstra hosts Hampton after Davis’ 22-point game

Hampton Pirates (12-14, 6-7 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (17-10, 8-6 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Hampton Pirates (12-14, 6-7 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (17-10, 8-6 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra takes on Hampton after Cruz Davis scored 22 points in Hofstra’s 70-66 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Pride are 7-2 on their home court. Hofstra is fifth in the CAA with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Victory Onuetu averaging 4.9.

The Pirates are 6-7 against CAA opponents. Hampton averages 70.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

Hofstra scores 75.8 points, 7.0 more per game than the 68.8 Hampton gives up. Hampton has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Hofstra have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Pride. Preston Edmead is averaging 16.2 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt is averaging 12.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Pirates. Xzavier Long is averaging 10.1 points and 9.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

