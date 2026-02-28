Hofstra heads to Monmouth for conference matchup

Hofstra Pride (6-20, 4-11 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (18-9, 11-5 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

Hofstra Pride (6-20, 4-11 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (18-9, 11-5 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts Hofstra in a matchup of CAA teams.

The Hawks are 9-4 in home games. Monmouth is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pride are 4-11 against CAA opponents. Hofstra allows 61.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.7 points per game.

Monmouth scores 63.8 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 61.5 Hofstra allows. Hofstra averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Monmouth allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season in CAA play. Monmouth won the last meeting 59-54 on Feb. 6. Gigi Gamble scored 16 points points to help lead the Hawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gamble is shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 14.1 points. Divine Dibula is averaging 14.8 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ema Karim averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, scoring 5.9 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Chloe Sterling is shooting 34.8% and averaging 11.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 61.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Pride: 3-7, averaging 56.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points.

