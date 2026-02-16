Hobin leads Air Force against New Mexico after 26-point performance

Air Force Falcons (3-22, 0-14 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (19-6, 10-4 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Air Force Falcons (3-22, 0-14 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (19-6, 10-4 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force faces New Mexico after Lucas Hobin scored 26 points in Air Force’s 93-63 loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Lobos are 12-2 on their home court. New Mexico is second in the MWC in rebounding with 33.6 rebounds. Tomislav Buljan paces the Lobos with 9.9 boards.

The Falcons have gone 0-14 against MWC opponents. Air Force has a 2-19 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

New Mexico averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Air Force gives up. Air Force averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game New Mexico gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Hall is shooting 48.4% and averaging 15.8 points for the Lobos. Antonio Chol is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hobin is averaging 11.9 points for the Falcons. Ethan Greenberg is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 7-3, averaging 82.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Falcons: 0-10, averaging 59.3 points, 25.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.