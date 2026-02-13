Hill scores 20, Sacred Heart downs Saint Peter’s 78-71

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Anquan Hill scored 20 points as Sacred Heart beat Saint Peter’s 78-71 on Friday night. Hill…

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Anquan Hill scored 20 points as Sacred Heart beat Saint Peter’s 78-71 on Friday night.

Hill shot 4 of 12 from the field and 11 for 15 from the line for the Pioneers (11-16, 7-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Nyle Ralph-Beyer shot 6 for 11 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 19 points. Jaden Slaughter shot 3 of 6 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Jahki Gupton led the Peacocks (14-9, 11-4) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and two blocks. Brent Bland added 12 points, six rebounds and two steals for Saint Peter’s. TJ Robinson finished with 11 points and four assists.

