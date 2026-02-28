Hill scores 17 as Ball State beats Northern Illinois 79-43

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Davion Hill’s 17 points helped Ball State defeat Northern Illinois 79-43 on Saturday. Hill had six…

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Davion Hill’s 17 points helped Ball State defeat Northern Illinois 79-43 on Saturday.

Hill had six rebounds and seven assists for the Cardinals (10-19, 5-11 Mid-American Conference). Armoni Zeigler scored 13 points and added six rebounds and six assists. Elmore James IV and Kayden Fish both finished with 12 points.

Daemar Kelly finished with nine points for the Huskies (9-19, 4-12), who had no double-digit scorers. They were out-rebounded 39-27 and made 11 total field goals, which as was many as the Cardinals made from behind the arc (11 of 25).

Ball State took the lead with 17:28 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Hill led with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 36-29 at the break. Ball State extended its lead to 66-31 during the second half, fueled by a 30-2 scoring run. Zeigler scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

