Hill, Albany Great Danes take on the NJIT Highlanders

NJIT Highlanders (16-10, 7-6 America East) at Albany Great Danes (13-12, 3-9 America East)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT visits Albany in America East action Thursday.

The Great Danes are 8-4 in home games. Albany is third in the America East in team defense, allowing 54.6 points while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

The Highlanders are 7-6 in America East play. NJIT averages 66.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

Albany averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 4.8 per game NJIT gives up. NJIT has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 39.0% shooting opponents of Albany have averaged.

The Great Danes and Highlanders face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martina Borrellas is averaging 9.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Great Danes. Delanie Hill is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ava Locklear is averaging 9.2 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Highlanders. Alejandra Zuniga is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 2-8, averaging 53.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 63.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

