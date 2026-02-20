High Point hosts Winthrop following Duncomb’s 24-point showing

Winthrop Eagles (20-8, 12-1 Big South) at High Point Panthers (25-4, 13-1 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 4…

Winthrop Eagles (20-8, 12-1 Big South) at High Point Panthers (25-4, 13-1 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop takes on High Point after Logan Duncomb scored 24 points in Winthrop’s 68-64 victory against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Panthers have gone 16-1 at home. High Point is 22-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles are 12-1 in conference games. Winthrop is 4-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

High Point averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Winthrop allows. Winthrop averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game High Point allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Winthrop won the last meeting 92-75 on Jan. 14. Duncomb scored 28 points to help lead the Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Johnston averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 6.1 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc. Terry Anderson is shooting 56.4% and averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

Kareem Rozier is averaging 13.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Eagles. Duncomb is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1, averaging 85.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 12.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Eagles: 10-0, averaging 80.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

