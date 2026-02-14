Hidalgo and Notre Dame host NC State

NC State Lady Wolfpack (17-7, 10-3 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (15-9, 7-6 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 4…

NC State Lady Wolfpack (17-7, 10-3 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (15-9, 7-6 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hosts NC State after Hannah Hidalgo scored 24 points in Notre Dame’s 81-70 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Fighting Irish are 12-2 in home games. Notre Dame is the top team in the ACC with 16.8 fast break points.

The Lady Wolfpack are 10-3 in ACC play. NC State ranks seventh in the ACC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Khamil Pierre averaging 3.4.

Notre Dame scores 79.1 points, 13.1 more per game than the 66.0 NC State gives up. NC State averages 12.3 more points per game (78.4) than Notre Dame gives up (66.1).

The Fighting Irish and Lady Wolfpack match up Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hidalgo is averaging 24.9 points, six rebounds, 5.5 assists and 5.4 steals for the Fighting Irish. Iyana Moore is averaging 13.5 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the last 10 games.

Pierre is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 12.1 rebounds for the Lady Wolfpack. Zoe Brooks is averaging 19.1 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Lady Wolfpack: 7-3, averaging 81.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

