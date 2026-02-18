Henderson leads Portland State against Idaho after 29-point game

Idaho Vandals (14-12, 6-7 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (17-7, 11-2 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (14-12, 6-7 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (17-7, 11-2 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State hosts Idaho after Jaylin Henderson scored 29 points in Portland State’s 77-65 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Vikings are 9-2 on their home court. Portland State is third in the Big Sky with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Keyon Kensie averaging 5.5.

The Vandals have gone 6-7 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Brody Rowbury averaging 3.5.

Portland State scores 77.8 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 73.7 Idaho allows. Idaho averages 9.7 more points per game (79.5) than Portland State gives up to opponents (69.8).

The Vikings and Vandals square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terri Miller Jr. is averaging 19.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Vikings. Kelcy Phipps is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kolton Mitchell is scoring 13.9 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Vandals. Isaiah Brickner is averaging 14.7 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 55.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Vandals: 4-6, averaging 76.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

