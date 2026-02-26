Henderson leads Georgia State against Louisiana after 21-point showing

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-24, 2-15 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (9-20, 4-13 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Friday, 5 p.m. EST…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-24, 2-15 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (9-20, 4-13 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State hosts Louisiana after Crystal Henderson scored 21 points in Georgia State’s 92-84 loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Panthers have gone 6-8 in home games. Georgia State is ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 69.2 points while shooting 38.3% from the field.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 2-15 in conference games. Louisiana has a 2-19 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Georgia State is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Louisiana allows to opponents. Louisiana averages 57.7 points per game, 17.2 fewer points than the 74.9 Georgia State allows to opponents.

The Panthers and Ragin’ Cajuns match up Friday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henderson is averaging 16.7 points, four assists and 2.1 steals for the Panthers. Cheyenne Holloman is averaging 11.0 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the last 10 games.

Imani Daniel is averaging 12.1 points and six rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Mikaylah Manley is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 68.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 10.8 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 3-7, averaging 59.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

