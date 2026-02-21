Heiden and No. 13 Iowa host No. 6 Michigan

Michigan Wolverines (22-4, 13-2 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (21-5, 12-3 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Michigan Wolverines (22-4, 13-2 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (21-5, 12-3 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Iowa plays No. 6 Michigan after Ava Heiden scored 21 points in Iowa’s 83-74 win over the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Hawkeyes have gone 12-1 at home. Iowa ranks second in the Big Ten with 21.0 assists per game led by Chazadi Wright averaging 4.8.

The Wolverines are 13-2 in Big Ten play. Michigan has a 19-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Iowa makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.8 percentage points higher than Michigan has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Michigan has shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Iowa have averaged.

The Hawkeyes and Wolverines square off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor McCabe is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, while averaging 8.5 points. Heiden is averaging 18.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Mila Holloway is averaging 12.9 points, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wolverines. Olivia Olson is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 83.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.