Heady scores 26 as Bethune-Cookman downs Alabama State 82-71

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jakobi Heady scored 26 points as Bethune-Cookman beat Alabama State 82-71 on Thursday.

Heady shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 5 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 10 from the line for the Wildcats (14-13, 11-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Daniel Rouzan scored 15 points while going 6 of 8 and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line, adding five rebounds, and Quentin Heady shot 4 of 9 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Tyler Mack finished with 21 points for the Hornets (9-18, 6-8). Jerquarius Stanback added 13 points and six rebounds.

