Hassett scores 15 on 5 3-pointers as No. 16 Kentucky women win 63-56 over Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Amelia Hassett scored 15 points on five 3-pointers to lead No. 16 Kentucky past Auburn 63-56 on Thursday night.

Hassett was 5 of 8 from the floor and posted six rebounds and two blocks. Clara Strack notched 12 points, five rebounds and two blocks — after entering second in the nation with 75 blocks, having already broken her own Kentucky program record of 73 blocks set last season.

Teonni Key had 11 points and nine rebounds for Kentucky and Morgan Tonie also scored 11 to go with four assists.

The Wildcats (21-8, 8-7 Southeastern Conference) held a 35-27 lead at the half after starting the game on a 14-3 run. The lead shrunk to six in the third quarter, before another 14-3 run ballooned it to as much as 19. The Tigers closed the game on a 14-2 run over the final 5:47.

Khady Leye had 20 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Tigers (14-15, 3-12). Harissoum Coulibaly added 13 points. Kaitlyn Duhon had five steals, driving a 17-8 turnover advantage and 15-9 margin on points off turnovers.

The Wildcats outrebounded the Tigers 37-26 and shot 46% (24 of 52) to the Tigers’ 39% (22 of 57).

Kentucky ends the regular season on Sunday, hosting No. 3 South Carolina.

Auburn finishes its regular season slate with a trip to Arkansas on Sunday.

