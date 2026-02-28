Haskins’ 14 lead Saint Joseph’s over Rhode Island 61-55

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Dasear Haskins had 14 points in Saint Joseph’s 61-55 victory over Rhode Island on Saturday. Haskins…

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Dasear Haskins had 14 points in Saint Joseph’s 61-55 victory over Rhode Island on Saturday.

Haskins shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Hawks (19-10, 11-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Derek Simpson scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added five rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Khaafiq Myers had nine points and finished 4 of 7 from the field.

Tyler Cochran led the Rams (15-14, 6-10) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and 15 rebounds. Rhode Island also got 12 points from Alex Crawford. Jahmere Tripp finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Saint Joseph’s went into halftime leading Rhode Island 30-27.

Saint Joseph’s used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a 13-point lead at 44-31 with 13:48 left in the half before finishing off the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

