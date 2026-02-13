Harvey leads Bryant against Vermont after 28-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (8-17, 4-7 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (16-10, 8-3 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bryant Bulldogs (8-17, 4-7 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (16-10, 8-3 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant plays Vermont after Keegan Harvey scored 28 points in Bryant’s 88-69 loss to the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Catamounts have gone 8-3 in home games. Vermont has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-7 against America East opponents. Bryant allows 71.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.1 points per game.

Vermont scores 74.6 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 71.6 Bryant allows. Bryant’s 40.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Vermont has given up to its opponents (43.5%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gus Yalden is shooting 51.5% and averaging 15.9 points for the Catamounts. TJ Hurley is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Timofei Rudovskii averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Aaron Davis is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 3.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

