Harris scores 30, South Alabama beats Arkansas State 92-88 in OT

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Chaze Harris’ 30 points led South Alabama over Arkansas State 92-88 in overtime on Saturday.

Harris added five assists and three steals for the Jaguars (19-7, 9-4 Sun Belt Conference). Adam Olsen scored a career-high 27 points while shooting 9 of 21 (7 of 15 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to go with six rebounds. Randy Brady shot 3 of 4 from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Christian Harmon led the way for the Red Wolves (16-11, 7-7) with a career-high 33 points and eight rebounds. Arkansas State got 13 points and seven assists from Chandler Jackson. TJ Caldwell finished with 11 points and four assists.

