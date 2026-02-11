Harris’ double-double catapults Wake Forest past Georgi to end five-game skid

ATLANTA (AP) — Juke Harris scored 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Mekhi Mason scored 17 points off the bench…

ATLANTA (AP) — Juke Harris scored 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Mekhi Mason scored 17 points off the bench and Wake Forest beat Georgia Tech 83-67 on Wednesday night to end a five-game losing streak.

Cooper Schwieger and Tre’von Spillers each scored 13 points for Wake Forest (12-12, 3-8 ACC), which shot 53% (28 of 53), including 46% (13 of 28) from 3-point range.

Kowacie Reeves Jr. scored 18 points, and Baye Ndongo scored 14 points for Georgia Tech (11-14, 2-10).

Wake Forest opened the second half with an 11-0 run, turning a 37-33 lead at the break into a 15-point advantage. The Demon Deacons stayed ahead by double digits the rest of the way.

With 11:32 left before halftime, Reeves broke a 15-all tie with a 3-pointer and followed that with a second-chance dunk. Wake Forest countered with a 3 from Isaac Carr, and Tre’von Spillers followed with another with 9:47 before the break for a 21-20 lead as the Demon Deacons led the rest of the way.

Wake Forest: Hosts Stanford Saturday.

Georgia Tech: Will try to end its six-game losing streak at Notre Dame on Saturday.

