Hampton hosts Monmouth after Dibula’s 22-point performance

Monmouth Hawks (17-8, 10-4 CAA) at Hampton Lady Pirates (9-16, 3-10 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth visits Hampton after Divine Dibula scored 22 points in Monmouth’s 63-58 win against the William & Mary Tribe.

The Lady Pirates are 3-7 in home games. Hampton has a 4-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Hawks are 10-4 in CAA play. Monmouth has a 7-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Hampton averages 60.0 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 57.6 Monmouth allows. Monmouth averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Hampton gives up.

The Lady Pirates and Hawks face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiarra Mcelrath averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Pirates, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc. Kayla Lezama is averaging 14 points over the last 10 games.

Gigi Gamble is shooting 39.7% and averaging 14.3 points for the Hawks. Alexis Andrews is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Pirates: 2-8, averaging 52.1 points, 26.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 61.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

