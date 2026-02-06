Hamlin, BYU Cougars take on the Kansas State Wildcats

BYU Cougars (16-7, 5-6 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (12-12, 5-6 Big 12) New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

BYU Cougars (16-7, 5-6 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (12-12, 5-6 Big 12)

New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State plays BYU in a matchup of Big 12 teams.

The Wildcats have gone 5-6 in home games. Kansas State is 4-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cougars are 5-6 against Big 12 opponents. BYU is ninth in the Big 12 scoring 71.3 points per game and is shooting 40.7%.

Kansas State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 5.7 per game BYU allows. BYU averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Kansas State gives up.

The Wildcats and Cougars square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gina Garcia is averaging six points and 4.7 assists for the Wildcats. Tess Heal is averaging 13.4 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 56.6% over the past 10 games.

Olivia Hamlin is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Cougars. Delaney Gibb is averaging 16.7 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 11.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

