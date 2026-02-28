Hamilton’s 23 lead Eastern Washington over Northern Arizona 88-57

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Alton Hamilton IV scored 23 points as Eastern Washington beat Northern Arizona 88-57 on Saturday. Hamilton…

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Alton Hamilton IV scored 23 points as Eastern Washington beat Northern Arizona 88-57 on Saturday.

Hamilton added seven rebounds for the Eagles (13-17, 11-6 Big Sky Conference). Emmett Marquardt scored 11 points, shooting 4 for 6. Isaiah Moses shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points. Johnny Radford also scored 10. The Eagles picked up their eighth straight victory.

Isaiah Shaw led the way for the Lumberjacks (10-20, 4-13) with 13 points. He was the only player for Northern Arizona to score in double figures.

It was a wire-to-wire win for the Eagles, who used an early 19-0 run to build a 20-plus-point lead.

