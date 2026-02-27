Haggerty leads Kansas State against TCU after 25-point game

TCU Horned Frogs (18-10, 8-7 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (11-17, 2-13 Big 12) New York; Saturday, 6:30 p.m.…

TCU Horned Frogs (18-10, 8-7 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (11-17, 2-13 Big 12)

New York; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State hosts TCU after PJ Haggerty scored 25 points in Kansas State’s 79-70 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Wildcats are 9-7 in home games. Kansas State has a 3-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Horned Frogs are 8-7 in Big 12 play. TCU ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 15.8 assists per game led by Brock Harding averaging 5.9.

Kansas State averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.4 per game TCU allows. TCU has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 45.4% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. TCU won the last meeting 84-82 on Feb. 7. Xavier Edmonds scored 26 points to help lead the Horned Frogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haggerty is averaging 23.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Wildcats. David Castillo is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

David Punch is scoring 13.9 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Horned Frogs. Edmonds is averaging 16.1 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 58.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 26.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

