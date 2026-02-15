Hadnot’s 31 lead Purdue Fort Wayne past IU Indianapolis 83-78

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Corey Hadnot II scored 31 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat IU Indianapolis 83-78 on…

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Corey Hadnot II scored 31 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat IU Indianapolis 83-78 on Sunday.

Hadnot also contributed five assists and three steals for the Mastodons (15-12, 9-7 Horizon League). Mikale Stevenson scored 12 points, going 4 of 11 and 4 of 8 from the free-throw line. Yuval Levin shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Micah Davis finished with 23 points and six rebounds for the Jaguars (7-21, 3-14). Kyler D’Augustino added 15 points and four assists for IU Indianapolis. Jaxon Edwards finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

