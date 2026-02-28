Hadnot’s 17 help Purdue Fort Wayne defeat IU Indianapolis 87-81

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Corey Hadnot II scored 17 points and Purdue Fort Wayne beat IU Indianapolis 87-81 in a regular-season…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Corey Hadnot II scored 17 points and Purdue Fort Wayne beat IU Indianapolis 87-81 in a regular-season finale on Saturday.

Hadnot shot 7 of 13 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Mastodons (17-14, 11-9 Horizon League). Mikale Stevenson scored 14 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Maximus Nelson shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Maguire Mitchell led the way for the Jaguars (7-24, 3-17) with 20 points and two steals. IU Indianapolis also got 18 points from Micah Davis. Aiden Miller also had 13 points. The Jaguars extended their losing streak to six straight.

The league tournament begins Monday.

