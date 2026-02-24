Guinyard, Duquesne Dukes to host Scovens and the Davidson Wildcats

Davidson Wildcats (16-11, 7-7 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (16-11, 8-6 A-10) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne faces…

Davidson Wildcats (16-11, 7-7 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (16-11, 8-6 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne faces Davidson in a matchup of A-10 teams.

The Dukes have gone 11-5 at home. Duquesne averages 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Wildcats are 7-7 in A-10 play. Davidson is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Duquesne averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Davidson allows. Davidson averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Duquesne gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in A-10 play. Duquesne won the last meeting 89-83 on Dec. 31. Tarence Guinyard scored 24 points points to help lead the Dukes to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guinyard is averaging 16.4 points and five assists for the Dukes. Jimmie Williams is averaging 16.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the past 10 games.

Roberts Blums is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Parker Friedrichsen is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

