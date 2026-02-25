Gueye and the Providence Friars visit conference foe Creighton

Providence Friars (14-15, 7-11 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (13-14, 9-9 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Providence Friars (14-15, 7-11 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (13-14, 9-9 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grace Boffeli and Creighton host Sabou Gueye and Providence in Big East play Thursday.

The Bluejays are 7-6 in home games. Creighton is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Friars are 7-11 against Big East opponents. Providence has a 4-13 record against opponents over .500.

Creighton is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 40.5% Providence allows to opponents. Providence averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Creighton allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Providence won 80-77 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Gueye led Providence with 22 points, and Kennedy Townsend led Creighton with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Zediker is averaging 13.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Bluejays. Neleigh Gessert is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gueye is scoring 14.9 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Friars. Teneisia Brown is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Friars: 5-5, averaging 62.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

