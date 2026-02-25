Green scores 19 as Tulsa defeats Tulane 90-56

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — David Green scored 19 points as Tulsa beat Tulane 90-56 on Wednesday. Green also contributed five…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — David Green scored 19 points as Tulsa beat Tulane 90-56 on Wednesday.

Green also contributed five rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (23-6, 11-5 American Athletic Conference). Ade Popoola scored 16 points, going 4 of 7 from the floor and 5 of 5 from the line. Tylen Riley went 7 of 11 from the field to finish with 15 points.

Curtis Williams led the Green Wave (17-11, 8-7) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Tulane also got 14 points from Asher Woods.

Tulsa took the lead with 15:26 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Riley led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to go up 45-29 at the break. Tulsa pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a 24-point lead to 34 points. They outscored Tulane by 18 points in the final half, as Popoola led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

