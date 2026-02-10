Green leads UNC Asheville against Radford after 20-point game

Radford Highlanders (16-10, 8-3 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-15, 4-7 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Radford Highlanders (16-10, 8-3 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-15, 4-7 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville hosts Radford after Nia Green scored 20 points in UNC Asheville’s 72-60 loss to the Longwood Lancers.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-8 at home. UNC Asheville leads the Big South in rebounding, averaging 36.4 boards. Green leads the Bulldogs with 7.1 rebounds.

The Highlanders are 8-3 in conference matchups. Radford has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UNC Asheville’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Radford allows. Radford has shot at a 37.6% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 35.8% shooting opponents of UNC Asheville have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Highlanders meet Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aileen Marquez averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Green is shooting 42.9% and averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Joi Williams is shooting 39.5% and averaging 13.1 points for the Highlanders. Georgia Simonsen is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 58.6 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 63.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.