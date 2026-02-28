Gray has 16, Wagner takes down Chicago State 80-61

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Travis Gray’s 16 points helped Wagner defeat Chicago State 80-61 on Saturday. Gray also had…

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Travis Gray’s 16 points helped Wagner defeat Chicago State 80-61 on Saturday.

Gray also had 12 rebounds for the Seahawks (13-16, 8-10 Northeast Conference). Nick Jones scored 12 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the floor to go with eight assists. Binael Basil had 11 points and shot 2 of 3 from the field and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Marcus Tankersley led the way for the Cougars (7-24, 5-13) with 19 points. Chicago State also got 12 points from CJ Ray.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

