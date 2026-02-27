Grand Canyon faces Utah State following Henley’s 28-point performance

Grand Canyon Antelopes (18-10, 11-6 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (23-5, 13-4 MWC) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (18-10, 11-6 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (23-5, 13-4 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon takes on Utah State after Jaden Henley scored 28 points in Grand Canyon’s 80-67 win over the UNLV Rebels.

The Aggies are 12-1 on their home court. Utah State is 18-5 against opponents over .500.

The Antelopes are 11-6 in conference games. Grand Canyon is the MWC leader with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Nana Owusu-Anane averaging 8.6.

Utah State makes 50.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.5 percentage points higher than Grand Canyon has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Grand Canyon scores 5.2 more points per game (75.0) than Utah State allows (69.8).

The teams square off for the second time this season in MWC play. Grand Canyon won the last matchup 84-74 on Jan. 17. Makaih Williams scored 20 points to help lead the Antelopes to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Collins Jr. is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 17.9 points. Mason Falslev is shooting 51.9% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

Owusu-Anane is averaging 9.4 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Antelopes. Williams is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 81.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

