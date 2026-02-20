Grambling visits Southern after Muttilib’s 25-point outing

Grambling Tigers (11-14, 5-7 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (12-14, 8-5 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Grambling Tigers (11-14, 5-7 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (12-14, 8-5 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling faces Southern after Jamil Muttilib scored 25 points in Grambling’s 68-63 loss to the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Jaguars are 7-2 on their home court. Southern is the SWAC leader with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Damariee Jones averaging 7.0.

The Tigers are 5-7 in SWAC play. Grambling is fifth in the SWAC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Devyn Franklin averaging 1.5.

Southern scores 80.3 points, 9.8 more per game than the 70.5 Grambling gives up. Grambling averages 70.6 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 78.5 Southern gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Southern won 71-53 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Fazl Oshodi led Southern with 16 points, and Derrius Ward led Grambling with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Jacobs is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Jaguars. Terrance Dixon Jr. is averaging 11.7 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Roderick Coffee III is averaging 10.9 points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Muttilib is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.