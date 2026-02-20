Graham has 27 in Alabama A&M’s 63-61 win over Florida A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — James Graham had 27 points in Alabama A&M’s 63-61 win over Florida A&M on Thursday. Graham…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — James Graham had 27 points in Alabama A&M’s 63-61 win over Florida A&M on Thursday.

Graham had six rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-11, 9-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kintavious Dozier scored 11 points while finishing 4 of 9 from the floor. Sami Pissis went 3 of 9 from the field to finish with nine points and three assists.

Tyler Shirley finished with 23 points and six rebounds for the Rattlers (10-15, 7-7). Florida A&M also got 10 points from Antonio Baker. Micah Octave also had eight points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

Both teams went scoreless from the final 5:02 on, until Koron Davis made two free throws to put the Bulldogs up by four with 10 seconds left.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

