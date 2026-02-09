Graham has 19 points in Alabama A&M’s 66-58 victory over Grambling

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — James Graham had 19 points to guide Alabama A&M to a 66-58 victory over Grambling on…

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — James Graham had 19 points to guide Alabama A&M to a 66-58 victory over Grambling on Monday night.

Graham shot 7 for 13 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (13-11, 6-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kintavious Dozier totaled 13 points and four steals. Sami Pissis scored 11.

The Tigers (11-12, 5-5) were led by Roderick Coffee III with 17 points and four assists. Jamil Muttilib added 12 points and three blocks. Devyn Franklin pitched in with eight points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

