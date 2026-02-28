Gomez guides UT Rio Grande Valley to 63-55 victory over East Texas A&M

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Julien Gomez had 14 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 63-55 victory over East Texas A&M…

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Julien Gomez had 14 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 63-55 victory over East Texas A&M on Saturday.

Gomez shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Vaqueros (17-13, 13-8 Southland Conference). Filip Brankovic added 13 points ad nine rebounds. Koree Cotton totaled 12 points and eight rebounds.

Noah Pagotto led the Lions (11-20, 6-15) with 18 points and eight rebounds. Ronnie Harrison Jr. added 10 points and seven rebounds. Gianni Hunt finished with 10 points, six assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

