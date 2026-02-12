Goings’ 26 points lead LIU over Wagner 67-57

NEW YORK (AP) — Jomo Goings scored 26 points as LIU beat Wagner 67-57 on Thursday. Goings added five rebounds…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jomo Goings scored 26 points as LIU beat Wagner 67-57 on Thursday.

Goings added five rebounds for the Sharks (17-8, 11-1 Northeast Conference). Jamal Fuller scored 12 points and added nine rebounds and six assists. Greg Gordon shot 4 of 10 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds and three steals. The Sharks extended their winning streak to six games.

Nick Jones led the way for the Seahawks (8-15, 3-9) with 17 points and six steals. Wagner also got 11 points from Eduardo Placer. Binael Basil also had nine points and 13 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

