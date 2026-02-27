Giles’ 22 lead Wichita State past Memphis 88-82

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kenyon Giles’ 22 points helped Wichita State defeat Memphis 88-82 on Thursday. Giles added six rebounds…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kenyon Giles’ 22 points helped Wichita State defeat Memphis 88-82 on Thursday.

Giles added six rebounds for the Shockers (19-10, 11-5 American Athletic Conference). Karon Boyd scored 14 points and added seven rebounds and five assists. Will Berg had 12 points and shot 3 of 3 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Dug McDaniel led the way for the Tigers (12-16, 7-8) with 29 points. Memphis also got 22 points and three steals from Quante Berry. Sincere Parker also had 15 points and eight rebounds.

Berg put up 12 points in the first half for Wichita State, who led 40-35 at the break. Giles scored 19 points in the second half to help lead Wichita State to a six-point victory.

