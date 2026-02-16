Georgia visits No. 25 Kentucky following Cain’s 20-point game

Georgia Bulldogs (17-8, 5-7 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (17-8, 8-4 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia…

Georgia Bulldogs (17-8, 5-7 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (17-8, 8-4 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia visits No. 25 Kentucky after Blue Cain scored 20 points in Georgia’s 94-78 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Wildcats are 13-2 in home games. Kentucky averages 81.6 points and has outscored opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 5-7 in SEC play. Georgia is sixth in the SEC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Cain averaging 3.6.

Kentucky scores 81.6 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 78.4 Georgia gives up. Georgia has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

The Wildcats and Bulldogs meet Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otega Oweh is scoring 17.0 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Wildcats. Denzel Aberdeen is averaging 14.8 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Jeremiah Wilkinson is averaging 17.1 points and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Kanon Catchings is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 79.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

