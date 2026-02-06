Georgia Southern visits Scalia and Miami (OH)

Georgia Southern Eagles (17-5, 10-2 Sun Belt) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (18-4, 10-0 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Georgia Southern Eagles (17-5, 10-2 Sun Belt) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (18-4, 10-0 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) hosts Georgia Southern after Amber Scalia scored 23 points in Miami (OH)’s 90-70 win over the Ohio Bobcats.

The RedHawks are 9-0 on their home court. Miami (OH) is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 7-4 on the road. Georgia Southern ranks eighth in the Sun Belt shooting 31.4% from 3-point range.

Miami (OH) averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Georgia Southern allows. Georgia Southern averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.0 per game Miami (OH) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scalia is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, while averaging 13.8 points. Amber Tretter is averaging 14.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Destiny Garrett is averaging 15.5 points and 4.2 assists for the Eagles. Kishyah Anderson is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 10-0, averaging 71.0 points, 27.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 11.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 70.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.