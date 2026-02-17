Georgetown takes on St. John’s on 5-game losing streak

Georgetown Hoyas (12-13, 5-11 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (20-8, 10-7 Big East) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Georgetown Hoyas (12-13, 5-11 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (20-8, 10-7 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown aims to break its five-game losing streak with a win over St. John’s.

The Red Storm have gone 11-2 at home. St. John’s is 6-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.0 turnovers per game.

The Hoyas are 5-11 in Big East play. Georgetown averages 64.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

St. John’s averages 63.5 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 61.0 Georgetown gives up. Georgetown has shot at a 40.3% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 39.0% shooting opponents of St. John’s have averaged.

The Red Storm and Hoyas face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooke Moore is averaging 12.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Red Storm. Sa’Mya Wyatt is averaging 12.7 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Khia Miller is shooting 41.2% and averaging 10.3 points for the Hoyas. Laila Jewett is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 6-4, averaging 60.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 58.8 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.