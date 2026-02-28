Georgetown faces DePaul on 5-game home slide

DePaul Blue Demons (7-23, 4-15 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (13-15, 6-13 Big East) Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

DePaul Blue Demons (7-23, 4-15 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (13-15, 6-13 Big East)

Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown aims to break its five-game home slide with a victory against DePaul.

The Hoyas have gone 8-7 at home. Georgetown is second in the Big East with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Destiny Agubata averaging 2.1.

The Blue Demons are 4-15 against Big East opponents. DePaul gives up 73.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.7 points per game.

Georgetown’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game DePaul gives up. DePaul’s 37.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Georgetown has given up to its opponents (40.3%).

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. DePaul won the last matchup 80-77 on Jan. 10. Katie Novik scored 19 points to help lead the Blue Demons to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khia Miller is shooting 41.2% and averaging 9.7 points for the Hoyas. Brianna Scott is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Ally Timm is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging seven points. Novik is averaging 12.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, four assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 2-8, averaging 56.1 points, 28.3 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.