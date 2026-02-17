George Washington Revolutionaries face the Richmond Spiders on 3-game skid

Richmond Spiders (22-5, 12-2 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (13-14, 5-9 A-10) Washington; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George…

Richmond Spiders (22-5, 12-2 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (13-14, 5-9 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington aims to stop its three-game losing streak when the Revolutionaries play Richmond.

The Revolutionaries have gone 9-5 at home. George Washington is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Spiders are 12-2 in conference matchups. Richmond is eighth in the A-10 with 31.6 rebounds per game led by Maggie Doogan averaging 8.1.

George Washington’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Richmond allows. Richmond averages 12.9 more points per game (73.7) than George Washington gives up to opponents (60.8).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Reynolds is averaging 13.8 points for the Revolutionaries. Sara Lewis is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Doogan is averaging 21.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and four assists for the Spiders. Rachel Ullstrom is averaging 17.2 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 4-6, averaging 57.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Spiders: 9-1, averaging 75.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points.

